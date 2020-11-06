Miserable idiot.

Via Dailywire:

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter on Friday morning to weigh in on the political strife ripping through the Democratic caucus, which held a three-hour-long phone call on Thursday afternoon with its members that was live-tweeted by reporters after people on the call started leaking to the media.

In an apparent response to accusations that left-wing messaging, such as “defund the police” and “socialism,” hurt Democrats in congressional races, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that politicians should have tried harder to fight them because they were actually “racial resentment attacks.”

