The Michigan attorney general pleaded with residents of the state on Thursday to stop telling her staff to shove Sharpies up their butts.

Attorney General Dana Nessel made the plea in a tweet Thursday after a state judge tossed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign that sought to suspend ballot counting in the state.

“Dear members of the public: Please stop making harassing & threatening calls to my staff,” Nessel wrote.

“They are kind, hardworking public servants just doing their job. Asking them to shove sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate & is a sad commentary on the state of our nation,” she added.

A number of President Trump supporters have bought into a conspiracy theory that ballots filled out with a Sharpie marker wouldn’t be counted because of the ink. The theory is baseless, according to election officials.

