Ridiculous.

Via Campus Reform:

Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California is facing pressure to fire a campus safety officer because he had a Blue Lives Matters emblem in his Zoom background during a diversity meeting.

Multiple Santa Clara University administrators sent an email to the campus community saying the incident “damaged the trust and faith” that the university is trying to build.

“The assistant director of Campus Safety Services (CSS) participated in the event with a postcard on a bookshelf behind him that is widely considered to be an effort to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement and its universally important goals,” the email read.

“We deeply apologize for this incident and the hurt it has caused,” the email continued.

Keep reading…