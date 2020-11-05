Via NY Post:

The NYPD released the mugshots of a handful of protesters arrested for minor crimes during overnight demonstrations — a rare move following a state law severely limiting the release of booking photos.

The 24-year-old Devina Singh, who was captured on camera spitting in the face of a cop in Greenwich Village, was featured in the collage of five mugshots tweeted out by the department Thursday afternoon.

Also shown, from left to right: Elizabeth Barter, 28; Christine Brown, 23; Rachel Menard, 23, and Terrence Lewis, 25.

“Last night, these individuals were arrested at protests in Manhattan for various crimes, including assaulting police officers & weapons possession,” the NYPD tweeted. “If you have any info related to these individuals, or others regarding violence at protests, please call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.”

