Via DailyCaller:

A 61-year-old Florida man was apprehended Wednesday for threatening to assassinate state Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis among other GOP lawmakers and fellow citizens, per local reports.

Investigators used registered Democrat Richard Szala’s IP address to locate his home in Clearwater, Florida, according to Fox 35. “We got a credible tip from an information intelligence gather source about him posting threatening comments on YouTube,” Clearwater Lt. Michael Walek told the outlet.

