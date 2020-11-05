Joe Biden, come get your boys.

Via Star Tribune:

Law enforcement arrested more than 600 people for blocking Interstate 94 while participating in a protest in Minneapolis late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that the arrests by State Patrol troopers and city police were necessary to clear the interstate of marchers.

“No force or chemicals were used, and no protesters or law enforcement officers were injured during the incident,” read a DPS statement issued Thursday.

Marchers gathered early Wednesday evening for a protest by led by multiple local organizations dubbed the “Don’t Let Trump Steal the Election.” The march went from downtown streets to I-94, where they closed the freeway from Interstate 35W east to Hwy. 280. The interstate was cleared and reopened at 1:23 a.m. Thursday, the DPS said.

