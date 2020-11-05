Via Dailywire:

The Trump campaign notched a second win in a Pennsylvania court on Thursday after a judge ruled that some ballots lacking identifying voter information should be set aside and not yet counted.

The decision from Mary Hannah Leavitt, the president judge on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, came through on Thursday afternoon. She ordered that all ballots received between Nov. 9-12 that lack voter information on them should be separated out and not counted pending further instruction of the court.

