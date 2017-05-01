Via Campus Reform:

Joel Wendland-Liu, an associate professor of Integrative, Religious, and Intercultural Studies at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, says the Republican Party is “starting to seem like” a “terrorist organization.”

In an October 9 tweet, Wendland-Liu tweeted, “Is the Republican Party a terrorist organization? Starting to seem like it…especially since so few of them are actually denouncing right-wing terrorists right now who are openly supporting Trump.”

