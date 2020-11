Laugh of the day…

Via CBS:

Iran gave its first official reaction to the U.S. election on Wednesday, with the very top of the Islamic Republic’s cleric-led government, the supreme leader himself, aiming ridicule squarely at Mr. Trump on the president’s platform of choice.

“What a spectacle!” tweeted Ali Khamenei. “One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office. His rival says Trump intends to rig the election!”

