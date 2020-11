Turns out 118 year old “William Bradley” voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan. William Bradley died in 1984.

How long has this been going on?

Try it for yourself: https://t.co/UWupRTi0Rw pic.twitter.com/aOLSe1DXJo

