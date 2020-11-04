Via Newsbusters:

President Trump may not win reelection, but the fact that the election is close has Hollywood celebrities flabbergasted.

Josh Gad, Minnie Driver, Mark Ruffalo, and Sarah Silverman are eaten up by their hatred for Trump and are dreaming of the day when he is replaced by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They may get that, but without the resounding landslide they crave. And that has them baffled and angry. If America hasn’t totally repudiated Trump, they believe it’s because America is a sick, bigoted country full of hate.

Josh Gad, who is famous for acting in Frozen and Beauty and the Beast, tweeted on Wednesday that “There can be two truths. Biden IS going to win this thing AND America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives. But at least we will get to fight another day. #CountAllTheVotes”

