Should’ve been on Tuesday…

Via Daily Wire:

President Trump’s team has a message for Joe Biden: Not so fast.

With Biden poised to suggest he won the election despite millions of votes set to be counted, the Trump campaign Wednesday afternoon said that its data shows that it will cross the needed 270 electoral votes by Friday, securing a second term and robbing the Democrat of a victory virtually every media pollster gave to Biden.

“By the end of this week, it will be clear to the entire nation that President Trump and Vice President Pence will be elected for another four years,” said campaign adviser Jason Miller.

In a call to talk numbers, the campaign said that its data operation believes it will get the votes needed to win in Pennsylvania and Arizona, and, when added to the expected Georgia and North Carolina wins, a second term will be assured.

Arizona and Pennsylvania are the key issues.

