Disgraceful. They want to deny Trump a win in case he racks up GA, AZ, PA, NC

Via Daily Wire:

North Carolina, a crucial state that President Donald Trump seeks to win to keep his re-election hopes alive, reportedly will not update its election results for over a week.

“NBC News estimates that about 300,000 votes are left to be tallied, but counting in North Carolina has not resumed during the day Wednesday following Election Day,” NBC News reported. “The final count is delayed because the vast majority of county boards of elections won’t start counting the absentee and provisional ballots until Nov. 12 — so totals won’t be updated for more than one week.”

