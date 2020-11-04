One of problems is the states are counting while apparently GOP poll watchers are allegedly being kept from observing. Not to mention PA willing to count things that come in after the election even without a postmark potentially.

Via USA Today:

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it is pursuing court actions to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, its latest efforts in a multi-state battle to secure a second White House term over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The announcements came shortly before Biden was projected by CNN and NBC to win Michigan, with a Wednesday afternoon count showing him leading President Donald Trump by approximately 46,000 votes, with 96% of the estimated votes already tallied.

Though thousands of Michigan votes remain to be counted, many are from absentee ballots in traditional Democratic strongholds.

In unfolding national counts, Trump and Biden remain locked in a tight race that focuses on incomplete voting totals in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

