Rigged!

Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported:

-23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden

-about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden

*With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points. https://t.co/zspxaPkzKs

— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020