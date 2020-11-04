Via Fox News:

President Trump on Wednesday hit out at what he described as “surprise ballot dumps” as ballot counts in the Rust Belt show his lead shrinking in those states — a claim, along with a number of others he later made, that was swiftly labeled as “misleading” by Twitter.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” he tweeted. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”

Those claims have been disputed by Democrats and media outlets. Twitter has since flagged the Wednesday morning tweet, along with a number of others, about which it said: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”