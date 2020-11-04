Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Chip Roy (R., Texas) defeated progressive media darling Wendy Davis on Tuesday, marking the Democrat’s second consecutive loss since her famous 2013 pro-abortion filibuster.

Roy led Davis by 6 points when the Associated Press called the race early Wednesday morning. The Democrat’s campaign in many ways mirrored her 2014 failed gubernatorial bid—she proved popular with national liberal donors but ultimately failed to win over the district’s voters.

Roughly 84 percent of Davis’s campaign cash came from out-of-district donors, including max contributions from the Soros family and billionaire Democratic megadonors Eli Broad and Lynda Resnick. Davis also saw substantial support from national abortion groups, with Planned Parenthood Action Fund, EMILY’s List, and NARAL Pro-Choice America combining to funnel more than $52,000 to the Democrat’s campaign.

