Four more years!

7:18 p.m.

Trump wins Kentucky, Biden gets Virginia and Vermont. Not surprises.

The questions at this point Georgia and North Carolina which Trump needs to hold. Florida is looking good for Trump at this point, but obviously too early to call. While the numbers in Florida at this point show a Democratic lead, you’ll see the early vote data coming in first then the Republican-heavily weighted vote from the day of the election then will start to shift back to GOP. NY Times has Florida clearly running to Trump, Georgia leaning to Trump but North Carolina leaning Biden.

7:37 p.m.

West Virginia called for Trump. Biden 16 – Trump 13 Electoral votes.

8:00 p.m.

South Carolina goes Trump, Trump is leading in Florida. Trump wins Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi. Biden gets all the non-surprise blue states Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, Delaware, N.J., CT, RI.