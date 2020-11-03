Via Radio.com:

(WWJ) On the eve of Election Day, 2020, Donald Trump mused about the leisurely days before he was president.

“I had a very easy life before this, I have to tell you,” said Trump, who was well- known in the U.S. as a New York billionaire, real estate mogul and reality TV star in his pre-POTUS period.

“I had a very easy life; I had a different kind of a life,” Trump said. “And, you know, I would not have changed that decision when I said, ‘First lady, let’s do it. You’re gonna be first lady,”

