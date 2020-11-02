Via Oregon Live:

A new lawsuit filed in federal court accuses Portland police, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies, state police and federal officers of violating the rights of people with disabilities through aggressive police responses to racial justice protests in the city.

The advocacy group Disability Rights Oregon and four named defendants allege the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have used excessive force, chilled their free speech and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making accommodations for people who are deaf, blind, have mobility restrictions or suffer from seizures.

