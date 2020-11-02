Via Daily Wire:

Singer John Lydon, formerly known as Johnny Rotten of The Sex Pistols, has given President Donald Trump the green light to keep up his attacks on the mainstream media.

Speaking with Fox News in an extensive interview, Lydon said that Trump makes personal attacks against the media because they personally attack him.

“I mean, from day one, I remember like CNN were b***hing about Donald Trump’s tie length. ‘Oh, look at that length, that’s obviously indicating something,’” Lydon said. “It’s not an issue. Then as time went by the criticisms became more and more personal. And I have to say, of course, his responses are personal, because he’s being attacked daily on a personal level. More power to him.”

