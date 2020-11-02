Via Daily Mail:

The White House is taking no chances for Election Day as crews will begin constructing a ‘non-scalable’ fence to secure the Executive Mansion, the Ellipse, and Lafayette Square, it has been reported.

The potential for unrest has also prompted Metro Police in Washington, DC, to put 250 National Guardsmen on standby, according to Geoff Bennett of NBC News.

Cities across the nation have boarded up shops, storefronts, office buildings, restaurants, hotels, and other properties in anticipation of possible violence related to Tuesday’s presidential election.

