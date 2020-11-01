Via NJ.com:

The New Jersey Women For Trump Facebook group, which disappeared from Facebook on Saturday, is now back on the platform.

The story of the group’s removal reached the President, who tweeted at Facebook to reinstate the group.

Priscilla Confrey, co-director of New Jersey Women For Trump, says Facebook did not send any notifications about the removal or explain why the group was reinstated today.

Although the group was reinstated, Confrey said administrators have not been able to approve new member requests. (The group is private, not public, on the platform.)

Facebook did not respond to an inquiry from NJ Advance Media about the removal.

