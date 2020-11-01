Via Breitbart:

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is voicing concern after seeing photos of the massive Trump rally crowd in Butler on Saturday night.

“The President is popular in PA. I don’t care what polls say. With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in”: he tweeted, along with a photo of the audience:

In a subsequent post, Fetterman appeared to defend the photo shared by Politico White House reporter Gabby Orr, saying it was not “MAGA propaganda”:

“Can’t fake a crowd like that. But you *can* make sure you show up and get every vote in,” he wrote.

Fetterman later tweeted an image of the event from Reuters, writing, “That’s not photoshop”:

The Secret Service estimated that 57,000 people attended the Butler event, according to Breitbart News.

