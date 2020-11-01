Via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“He’s unpresidential.”

“He’s crude and unkind.”

“He’s just not a good man.”

These things, and much worse, are commonly said of President Donald Trump. His personality totally eclipses his record.

So we, seemingly, have him on the dunk tank, ready for a very cold bath.

Let’s play dump the lout.

But is this really what it’s about?

Isn’t the real question whether he has been taking the country, and the economy of this region, in the right direction these last four years?

Can we separate the man from the record?

We share the embarrassment of millions of Americans who are disturbed by the president’s unpresidential manners and character — his rudeness and put-downs and bragging and bending of the truth.

Keep reading…