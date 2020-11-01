Via NJ.com:

On Saturday morning there were more than 29,000 members in a private Facebook group for New Jersey women who support President Trump — and by Saturday afternoon the group was gone.

Priscilla Confrey, co-director of New Jersey Women For Trump, says Facebook did not send her any notifications about the removal or explain why the group was removed.

Facebook did not immediately respond to an inquiry from NJ Advance Media about the removal.

Even President Trump jumped into the fracas, tweeting at Facebook to reinstate the group.

Facebook does affix warning labels on posts they deem problematic, and Confrey says in the last two weeks Facebook had flagged certain posts, including those related to COVID-19. When that happens, Confrey said she simply deletes those posts rather than have them appear.

