Via NY Post:

It didn’t take much for investigators to crack Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop, according to a report, because the password was “Hunter02.”

The MacBook Pro’s hard drive — subject of a series of New York Post stories and under investigation by the FBI — had the lax and lazy password despite containing a trove of e-mails and other data relating to his father, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, the Daily Mail on Sunday reported.

The former vice president’s son had ample reason to be more careful securing the device, the existence of which was first reported in The Post, the outlet noted.

Among its contents were his father’s private emails and phone numbers — including the cell numbers for almost every member of former President Barack Obama’s cabinet,

