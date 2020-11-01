Jones isn’t my cup of tea, but he deserves the right to say/think whatever he feels like.
Via Dailywire:
Joe Rogan sent some seriously mixed signals on free expression in recent months.
The podcast superstar vowed to maintain editorial control over the “Joe Rogan Experience” after accepting a massive check from Spotify to join its platform.
The audio giant quickly put that vow to the test, memory holing a number of classic “JRE” episodes with controversial figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Rogan stayed quiet.
Then, a gaggle of woke Spotify employees demanded editorial say over new and existing Rogan episodes, sparking a series of meetings with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. Some workers even threatened to strike over the matter.
Again, Rogan said nothing.