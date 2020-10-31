Can’t make this crap up.

Via CNN:

Costco has reportedly stopped purchasing Chaokoh coconut milk after PETA accused its manufacturer, the Thailand-based company Theppadungporn Coconut Co., of using forced monkey labor.

PETA investigators from its Asia division found cruelty to monkeys at farms and facilities used by Theppadungporn Coconut Co., according to the animal rights group.

“When not being forced to pick coconuts or perform in circus-style shows for tourists, the animals were kept tethered, chained to old tires, or confined to cages barely larger than their bodies,” a PETA news release stated.

“One coconut farmer confirmed that when monkeys are terrified and try to defend themselves, handlers may have their teeth pulled out.”

