Dude has no self awareness at all.

Via NY Post:

New York has eliminated its quarantine travel advisory list, replacing it with a strict new blanket testing policy, Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday.

Travelers from nearly every state in the union must show proof of a negative test taken within three days of arriving, and must also quarantine for three additional days — and get a new COVID-19 on the fourth day. If that’s positive, they must isolate for two weeks, the governor said during his Saturday press briefing from Albany.

“Four days plus three days is seven days, and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period,” Cuomo said, as he announced 2,049 new cases across the state and 8 deaths yesterday.

“There will be no metrics. There will be one rule that applies across the country,” the governor said.

Anyone who refuses to be tested must quarantine for 14 days.

Previously there was a two-week mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving from areas deemed to have high or increasing COVID-19 cases.

Keep reading…