Via Fox News:

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna told Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinski in a new message that he would defend him against claims that he is a “partisan hack” in the wake of his claims about the Biden family’s business ventures, according to an email obtained by Fox News.

Bobulinski — who says he was once involved in a joint-business venture with Hunter Biden and Jim Biden — has come forward with documents, including emails and text messages, claiming that he met twice with former Vice President Joe Biden. Those claims conflict with the Democratic nominee’s statements that he has had no involvement with, or discussions about, his family’s overseas business ventures.

Critics have slammed Bobulinski for going public with the accusations and documents — with some accusing him of being a partisan of trying to take down Biden — but the businessman has maintained that the “American people should be demanding that this is investigated.”

