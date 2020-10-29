Joe with his empty circles and reporters, and Trump with thousands of people.

Via Fox News:

President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to hold dueling campaign rallies in Florida — a crucial battleground state vital to winning the White House — with just five days left in the presidential race.

The candidates will appear in Tampa hours apart on Thursday, looking to make last-minute appeals and energize Central Florida voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

It comes as the economy remains a top issue on the minds of voters and the Commerce Department released GDP data on Thursday showing the U.S. economy grew at a record-shattering pace in the third quarter as businesses reopened from the coronavirus shutdown — something Trump is likely to highlight as Biden attacks him over his handling of the pandemic.



