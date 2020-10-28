Rioting and looting and the breakdown of law and order is a gift to everyone’s favorite president.

Via Dailywire:

As riots spread in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania following the police-involved shooting of a knife-wielding suspect, 11 people were shot while looting businesses.

Fox 29 reporter Steve Keeley was filming the scene outside one looted business when Philadelphia police told him “Looters were shooting looters.” Police also told the reporter that a 50-year-old man who had filled up his car with stolen goods was then carjacked and had all the stolen items stolen from him. In the midst of all this, 11 people were shot.

Keep reading…