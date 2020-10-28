Via NYDN:

The Trump campaign’s website was briefly hacked late Tuesday, with the culprits posting a typo-riddled message on the site threatening to release “evidence” of the president’s “criminal involvement” in a supposed scheme to sway next week’s election.

The hackers, whose identities were not immediately known, only managed to crack into the Trump website’s “about” page. The rest of the site remained intact.

Within minutes of the breach being discovered, the Trump campaign took down the site and restored the original content, but not before the Daily News and other outlets were able to screen-grab the ominous message.

