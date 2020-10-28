Cross your fingers, another positive sign.

Via Washington Times:

New early voting data showed Democrats failing to hit their mark in several battleground states, giving Trump campaign officials more reasons for optimism Tuesday as President Trump rallied voters in key Midwestern states and Democrat Joseph R. Biden made a play for traditionally red Georgia.

In Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona, Democrats are falling short of their target of 70% of early votes cast either in-person or by mail. That’s the lead they hoped to build up to stave off an expected higher Republican turnout on Election Day.

