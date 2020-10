Nope, it’s a lifetime gig.

Via Dailywire:

If court packing sounds too extreme, then maybe court rotation will do the trick. Now that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed to the Supreme Court, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said he will consider rotating justices if he gets elected next week.

Speaking at a campaign stop in Chester, Pennsylvania, Biden said he will consider shifting the Supreme Court justices to lower courts during his tenure.

Keep reading…