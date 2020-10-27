At the Philadelphia BLM riot, a cop got hit or run over by a speeding vehicle. pic.twitter.com/S12XuEoNAi

You can see some more of the crazy here.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WJW) – There are multiple reports in Philadelphia that thirty police officers have been injured in riots following a fatal police shooting.

A dozen of those officers required hospitalization for their injuries, according to local reporters.

Thirty people have been detained for the violence, according to WPVI.

Police responded to a domestic call just before 4 p.m. Monday. Video shows officers with guns drawn in a neighborhood.

Initial reports said Walter Wallace was armed with a knife and refused calls to drop the weapon.

You can hear officers yelling, “Put the knife down,” multiple times.

Keep reading…