He may have done himself in with the debate comment on oil.

Via Townhall:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pledge to “transition away from the oil industry” at the final presidential debate was one of the best gifts he could’ve given to Republicans ahead of the election. President Trump hit him hard for it during his rallies in Pennsylvania, and rightly so—the state relies heavily on the industry.

“I want to begin today by discussing an issue of existential importance to Pennsylvania. Very, very important. Last week Sleepy Joe Biden made perhaps the most shocking statement ever uttered in the history of presidential debates. In other words, he blew it,” Trump said. “Joe Biden confirmed his plan to abolish the entire U.S. oil industry. That means no fracking, no jobs, no energy for Pennsylvania families, Texas, all the others.”

