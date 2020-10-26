Heh “fairly”

Via Patch:

NEW JERSEY – While there isn’t a timeline yet for the development of a viable COVID-19 vaccine, the plan for the inevitable rollout of one is ready, and as Gov. Phil Murphy said in his Monday press briefing, the Garden State is prepared.

“We will be ready,” Murphy said, noting that the planning for a vaccine distribution began back in March.

Murphy said officials are tackling the pandemic in the short term, but they are looking at the long term. Officials said that their plan will be submitted to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will call for 81,000 vaccinations a day in New Jersey, five days a week, and has an “all-government” distribution approach.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the first phase of the vaccinations are expected to be limited to healthcare workers.

Keep reading…