"Non-essential items" have been sealed off in supermarkets in Wales amid government's new coronavirus restrictions.

Via Sky News:

The Welsh government is to review how the ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items is working to make sure “common sense is applied”, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

More than 34,000 people have signed a petition calling on politicians to reverse the ban, which it described as “disproportionate and cruel”.

As Wales entered a 17-day coronavirus “firebreak” lockdown, photos on social media showed products such as pillows and bedsheets under a plastic covering at a Tesco store.

