Via Page Six:

Chris Cuomo has taken his no-mask act on the town.

Spies spotted the CNN anchor hanging at a downtown private members club, hobnobbing without a mask and acting like he was the mayor of the joint.

“He was not social distancing and was walking around indoors, shaking hands and greeting people without a mask. He was just hanging with Brooke Shields’ husband. It’s a double standard when his brother [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] is attacking the restaurant industry and implementing all these senseless rules,” a source told Page Six.

Another source told us Chris was walking around “acting like he was mayor” when he wasn’t seated at his table.

Despite advocating for masks on his primetime show, Chris has not apparently been practicing what he preaches.

He’s also reportedly been marching around his apartment building without a face covering. Fox News obtained a letter from management scolding him for not abiding by the rules and threatening a $500 fine. It read, in part, “You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings.” It adds, “Even though staff members have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have ­refused to do so.”

Keep reading…