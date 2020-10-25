Via DailyWire:

An article published at The Washington Post is pushing Americans to treat alleged emails from Hunter Biden as foreign disinformation, asserting that people should consider the “valuable lessons” learned about Russian election interference in 2016.

Thomas Rid, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, claimed in the Post on Saturday that Biden’s alleged emails should be assumed to be a part of a “foreign intelligence operation.” In his article, titled “Insisting that the Hunter Biden laptop is fake is a trap. So is insisting that it’s real,” Rid argues that the release of Biden’s alleged emails resembles Russian hacking operations of the 2016 election cycle.

