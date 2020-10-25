Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted the American ideal of being bipartisan on Sunday, calling it “Republican manipulation,” adding that if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected that she will push him further left.

Ocasio-Cortez told CNN host Jake Tapper, “If we have an opportunity, if we work hard enough to elect folks like Jaime Harrison, to make sure that we protect seats like Gary Peters’, and to make sure that we unseat Republicans like Joni Ernst, and we have the unique, frankly, once-in-a-generation opportunity to have the White House, the Senate, and the House majorities Democratically-controlled, then I believe we have an obligation to the American people to show what a Democratic administration can actually accomplish, and that we can govern, and that we can truly have leaps in policy that people can feel in their everyday lives that makes voting Democratic worth—not just worthwhile, but a memorable shift from just a flatline of this idea of bipartisanship, which often just becomes Republican manipulation.”

