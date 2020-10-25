Via NY Post:

The Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower has been vandalized yet again — with a black substance smeared through the middle of the bright yellow sign in the early hours Sunday.

Photos show black paint or tar stretching the full length of the contentious sign outside President Trump’s iconic home on Fifth Avenue.

It was believed to have been left by protesters who suddenly opened the back doors of a van and poured it on around 12.20 a.m., police sources said.

The mural — one of many in high-location sites across the country in support of the protest group — has repeatedly been vandalized since it was commissioned by Mayor Bill de Blasio and then painted on July 9.

