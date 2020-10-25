Might explain why Kamala was picked.

Via Townhall:

Newly-released documents from Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner, show Hunter worked on a business adventure involving Joe Biden and prominent Democrats. The goal was allegedly to obtain contracts for projects across the country, the New York Post reported.

Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, allegedly sent a memo on May 15, 2017 to Hunter and three other partners about a limited liability company (LLC). The LLC was to be used “to partner with another firm on ‘global and/or domestic’ projects involving ‘infrastructure, energy, financial services and other strategic sectors,’ the documents show.”

Bobulinski, who served as CEO of the joint venture called “SinoHawk Holdings,” said the partner was Hudson West IV. According to the Post, Ye Jianming, the-then chair of CEFC China Energy Company, and “Director Zang,” an apparent reference to CEFC’s executive director, Zang Jian Jun, served as the controller of Hudson West IV.

