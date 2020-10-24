Via NY Post:

“Operation GGO” is underway. The mission: Get Ghislaine out of jail.

A friend has taken up the cause of springing Ghislaine Maxwell from her Brooklyn cellhole, claiming she is on the verge of starvation and humiliated every day by her prison-issued paper clothes.

Brian Basham is a close family friend who wants federal authorities to grant the British socialite bail while she waits to be tried for sex trafficking next summer, the Telegraph reported. Two weeks after Maxwell was taken into custody, a judge denied her bond offer of $5 million, deeming her a flight risk. She maintains her innocence.

Basham insists Maxwell has lost 25 pounds in the four months she has been behind bars, because corrections officials won’t give her the vegan diet she follows. One day, she went 20 hours without food, he told the Telegraph. When she complained, guards removed her scale.

