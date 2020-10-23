The media has evolved from “Russian disinformation” to “Stolen property” 24 hours.

Via Daily Wire:

Media outlets continue to claim the bombshell emails detailing Biden family corruption are “misinformation” or “disinformation” without providing evidence of such. Neither Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden nor his son Hunter, at the center of the scandal, have made such claims.

The latest claim comes from Buzzfeed, which reported late Thursday night that the emails contained on a computer hard drive apparently belonging to Hunter were “stolen.”

“For two weeks Trump and his supporters have latched on with new vigor to the narrative — enabled in part by the opinion sections of Rupert Murdoch’s two main US newspapers — that involves stolen emails and screenshots of DMs of questionable provenance. To give an idea of just how confused the narrative is, hours after the Wall Street Journal’s op-ed section published a piece blasting Biden Thursday night, its news division essentially published a debunk,” the outlet reported.

