Her hair dresser is probably considered essential.

Via TheDC:

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that non-essential businesses will be forced to close by 10PM each night for two weeks because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lightfoot’s order, which goes into effect Friday at 6PM, states that bars without a proper food license are not permitted to serve indoors, CBS2 Chicago reported. The order also places restrictions on personal gatherings, limiting groups to 6 or fewer. Lightfoot said she is “taking these measures to avoid potential catastrophic impacts” due to a “rapid rise in cases.”

Keep reading…