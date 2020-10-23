Who had “Muslim Groups condemn anti-semitism” on their 2020 bingo card?

Via TheDC:

Multiple Muslim groups rebuked Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an amicus curiae brief supporting Jewish parents suing Cuomo over restrictions targeting religious schools in Orthodox Jewish communities.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council, Religious Freedom Institute’s Islam and Religious Freedom Action Team, and Asma Uddin wrote a brief that supported a complaint that was filed Oct. 16, and that alleges Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio discriminated against Jews by prohibiting in-person instruction at Jewish schools throughout the city.

