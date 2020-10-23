What a joke.

Via Springer:

This article highlights the timely situation that resident physicians, faculty, and staff are facing after the recent highly publicized murders of Black Americans and its impact on our healthcare communities. We discuss our experiences of how the hospital can serve as a meeting place for anti-racism, as well as how anti-racist events at the hospital can raise public consciousness and be catalysts for creating a more inclusive, diverse, and welcoming environment for all members of hospital communities.

“I know a guy in the AV department who can get us a microphone.” Those simple words propelled a once far-fetched idea into action. Though separated through computer screens, we all could sense the flicker of determination in each other’s eyes.

Keep reading…